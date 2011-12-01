SYDNEY Dec 1 International commodities
trader Noble Group has formed an alliance with
Australia's Aspire Mining to market Mongolian coking
coal, driving Aspire's shares up sharply on Thursday.
The alliance giving Noble marketing rights to at least half
of the first 5 million tonnes of coking coal produced at
Aspire's Ovoot mining project marks the latest move by Noble
into Mongolia's burgeoning coal sector.
Shares in Aspire galloped more than 12 percent after the
partnership was announced to A$0.32. The stock traded as high as
A$1.14 in April, but has been in near-steady decline ever since.
Earlier this year, Noble partnered with Australia's Xanadu
Mines, which is also exploring for minerals in Mongolia
alongside sector behemoths, including Rio Tinto
, Xstrata and Vale.
Mongolia sits on vast quantities of mineral wealth and
analysts predict it could be one of the fastest growing
economies of the next decade. This month production is scheduled
to start from the eastern block of the giant Tavan Tolgoi coal
mine in the Gobi desert.
"The strategic alliance with the Noble Group is an important
step for the company as it pushes ahead with development of the
Ovoot coking coal project," Managing Director David Paull said.
Noble, which currently owns 8.3 percent of Aspire, is one of
the world's largest commodity trading and logistics companies
and moves coal into most major global markets.
Aspire in October raised A$32.8 million via a discounted
placement of new shares to fund exploration at the Ovoot site in
Northern Mongolia.
Exploration work so far shows a resource of 330 million
tonnes of coal, with further work underway to increase the
estimate, according to Paull.
Aspire's biggest shareholder, SouthGobi Resources, majority
held by Canadian miner Ivanhoe Mines, at the time exercised
anti-dilution rights to retain its 19.9 percent stake in Aspire.
Vancouver-based Ivanhoe, which is led by Robert Friedland
and is 48.5 percent owned by global mining giant Rio Tinto
, is focused on developing the Oyu Tolgoi
project, which is located in Mongolia's South Gobi region and is
one of the largest known copper deposits in the world.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)