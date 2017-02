SINGAPORE Feb 6 Singapore-listed commodites trading firm Noble Group Ltd on Monday named former Goldman Sachs banker Yusuf Alireza as its new chief executive, three months after its former CEO resigned.

Alireza will be CEO and member of the board from April 16. Founder Richard Elman will step down as acting CEO, but will continue as chairman, the firm said in a stock market filing.

Alireza was formerly co-president of Asia (ex Japan) for Goldman Sachs and a member of that firm's Global Management Committee. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)