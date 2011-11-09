SINGAPORE Nov 9 Noble Group said chief executive Ricardo Leiman has quit for personal reasons, and chairman and founder Richard Elman will run the Singapore-listed commodities group until a successor is named.

"Noble are in discussions with his replacement and an announcement will be made shortly," the company said on Wednesday, adding Leiman will remain as an advisor.

Earlier, Noble posted a loss for the three months ended September -- its first quarterly loss in more than a decade due to turbulence in commodity prices as the global economy weakened.

It also said agricultural arm Noble Agri has obtained a letter of eligibility from the Singapore Exchange for its planned listing. Noble will retain majority control of Noble Agri should it decided to go ahead with the listing.

Noble, which counts sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp among its shareholders, has three business segments -- agriculture, energy, as well as metals, minerals and ores. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Dan Lalor)