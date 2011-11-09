(Repeats from Wednesday with no changes to the text)
SINGAPORE Nov 9 Noble Group said
chief executive Ricardo Leiman has quit for personal reasons,
and chairman and founder Richard Elman will run the
Singapore-listed commodities group until a successor is named.
"Noble are in discussions with his replacement and an
announcement will be made shortly," the company said on
Wednesday, adding Leiman will remain as an advisor.
Earlier, Noble posted a loss for the three months ended
September -- its first quarterly loss in more than a decade due
to turbulence in commodity prices as the global economy
weakened.
It also said agricultural arm Noble Agri has obtained a
letter of eligibility from the Singapore Exchange for its
planned listing. Noble will retain majority control of Noble
Agri should it decided to go ahead with the listing.
Noble, which counts sovereign wealth fund China Investment
Corp among its shareholders, has three business
segments -- agriculture, energy, as well as metals, minerals and
ores.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Dan Lalor)