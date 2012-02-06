* CEO's appointment to help ease concerns of succession planning

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd named a former Goldman Sachs top Asian banker as its chief executive officer as it seeks to ease worries over a spate of senior level departures.

Yusuf Alireza will take charge as the CEO with effect from April 16, while founder Richard Elman will step down as acting CEO, but remain chairman, Noble said in a statement on Monday.

Alireza was the former co-president of Asia, excluding Japan, for Goldman Sachs and a member of that Noble's Global Management Committee.

"This is a step in the right direction. This helps to quell concerns over succession planning," said CIMB analyst Lee Wen Ching, who has an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares in Noble, one of Asia's largest-listed commodities traders, plunged by as much as 28 percent on Nov. 10 after it reported its first quarterly loss in more than a decade and its CEO Ricardo Leiman resigned in an unexpected move.

Leiman's resignation marked the second time Noble had changed its CEO in two years and came after the departure of two senior executives, previous executive chairman Toby Brown and long-time chief financial officer Stephen J. Marzo.

Noble counts the sovereign wealth funds of China and South Korea among its shareholders.

"These appointments are part of Noble's succession planning, and further strengthen our leadership as I prepare to reduce my day-to-day involvement," Elman said in the statement.

Noble said in October it was planning to list its agriculture business, which accounts for a third of its earnings and could be valued at more than $5 billion, on the Singapore Exchange.

However the deal, advised by JPMorgan, stalled following the report of its third-quarter loss.

With a new CEO on board, the listing of Noble's agriculture business is likely to happen in the first half of the year, said a source familiar with the deal.

Noble's shares have gained about 28 percent so far this year, buoyed by expectations of a rebound in earnings and a firm broader market. Shares in smaller rival Olam International Ltd surged by 24 percent in the same period.

"I think further positives for the stock (Noble) could possibly come from a good set of results. We are expecting the company to return to profitability, but we see risks to consensus estimates."

On Monday, Noble rose as much as 5.4 percent on the benchmark Straits Times Index and was one of the biggest gainers. The company will report quarterly results over the next few weeks. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)