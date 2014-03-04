HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 China's biggest grains trader COFCO Corp is in talks to buy Noble Group Ltd's agribusiness arm, in a deal that would value the division at around $1 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Acquiring the Noble arm would be a key building block in helping China develop a powerful agricultural trading house, an entity the country has lacked. Chinese trading firm Unipec is already one of the world's biggest crude oil buyers.

The acquisition drive by state-run COFCO comes after a wave of consolidation in the global agribusiness sector, including deals by Japanese firms to snap up rivals.

COFCO, which last week agreed to buy a 51-percent stake in Dutch grain trader Nidera, is currently conducting due diligence on the Noble unit, the people familiar with the matter said.

The precise stage of the talks was not yet clear, the sources said, cautioning that a deal may or may not materialize in the end for the unit which trades and processes grains.

A COFCO spokesman said he was not aware of talks with Noble. Hong Kong-based Noble did not immediately respond to emails or phone calls seeking comment. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE and Dominique Patton and Shuping Niu in BEIJING; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Amran Abocar)