UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, March 4 Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd said on Tuesday it is in talks with a consortium for a potential joint venture on its agriculture business.
"No binding arrangements have as yet been entered into with respect to this transaction and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that this transaction will be concluded," Noble said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange.
The company did not disclose the consortium.
China's biggest grains trader COFCO Corp is in talks to buy Noble's agribusiness arm, in a deal that would value the division at around $1 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources