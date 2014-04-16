HOUSTON, April 16 Noble Corp., a leading offshore driller, reported first-quarter net income on Wednesday of $0.99 a share, higher than consensus forecasts, as new rigs helped lift revenues.

ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings of 70 cents a share or 82 cents a share excluding special items.

Noble, whose fleet of 77 drilling units provides services oil and gas companies globally, said drilling revenues rose to $1.2 billion in the latest quarter from $928,737 a year earlier as several new rigs became operational and fleet operating days improved. (Reporting By Terry Wade)