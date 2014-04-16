PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, April 16 Noble Corp., a leading offshore driller, reported first-quarter net income on Wednesday of $0.99 a share, higher than consensus forecasts, as new rigs helped lift revenues.
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings of 70 cents a share or 82 cents a share excluding special items.
Noble, whose fleet of 77 drilling units provides services oil and gas companies globally, said drilling revenues rose to $1.2 billion in the latest quarter from $928,737 a year earlier as several new rigs became operational and fleet operating days improved. (Reporting By Terry Wade)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.