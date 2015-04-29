April 29 Offshore driller Noble Corp Plc reported a 30.4 percent fall in quarterly profit as the company retired rigs due to a slump in crude oil prices.

Net income attributable to Noble fell to $178.4 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $256.3 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose about 1 percent to $804.3 million. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)