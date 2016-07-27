BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 27 Rig contractor Noble Corp Plc reported a 12.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a $379 million gain due a settlement after Freeport-McMoRan Inc canceled a contract.
Noble's operating revenue rose to $894.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $793.6 million a year earlier.
Net profit attributable to Noble rose to $322.9 million, or $1.28 per share, from $159 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."