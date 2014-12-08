HOUSTON Dec 8 Drilling contractor Noble Corporation PLC on Monday said it reached a $12.2 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to safety violations on a rig used in Arctic waters off Alaska in 2012.

The Noble Discoverer, was contracted by Royal Dutch Shell PLC to work on Shell leases in the remote Chukchi Sea off northwestern Alaska. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Marguerita Choy)