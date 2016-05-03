May 3 Noble Energy Inc said it would sell some of its oil and gas assets in Colorado.

The sale includes about 33,100 primarily undeveloped net acres in the DJ Basin to Synergy Resources Corp for $505 million, Noble said on Tuesday.

Noble said it had announced asset sales of more than $775 million this year. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)