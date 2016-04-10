JERUSALEM, April 10 Texas-based Noble Energy
is in talks with Israeli institutions to sell an 11
percent stake in Israel's Tamar natural gas field for at least
$1 billion due to cash flow needs, Israeli media reported on
Sunday.
The Calcalist and TheMarker, two financial newspapers, said
Noble is negotiating with Clal Insurance, Harel
Insurance and Finance and Menora Mivtachim
but did not cite sources or further details of the talks.
A Noble spokeswoman in Tel Aviv declined to comment.
Noble holds a 36 percent stake and Israeli conglomerate
Delek Group holds 31 percent and Isramco Negev
29 percent in the Tamar gas field off Israel's
Mediterranean coast. It contains estimated reserves of nearly 11
trillion cubic feet. Tamar started production in 2013.
Noble in February said it would "monetize" assets -
including Tamar - to cope with a slump in oil prices that is
eroding cash flows. A more-than 70 percent fall in oil prices
since mid-2014 has prompted oil producers to prune portfolios
and use proceeds from asset sales to boost liquidity.
Noble and Delek also control the nearby and much larger
Leviathan field, which is still undeveloped. Their hold over
most of Israel's natural gas reserves has drawn criticism from
public advocacy groups and opposition lawmakers.
As part of a deal signed in December and approved by
Israel's government, Noble was due sell an 11 percent stake in
Tamar within six years.
The deal was challenged legally, and last month Israel's
Supreme Court last month barred the government from giving a
10-year guarantee to the companies in order to develop
Leviathan.
Noble called the court's decision "disappointing" and said
it risked causing a delay in the $5 billion-$6 billion project
to develop the gas field.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)