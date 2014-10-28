BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
(Corrects third graf to show gain, not charge)
Oct 28 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter net income more than doubled on an increase in natural gas sales and prices.
The company reported net income of $419 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with $205 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
However, excluding a $397 million gain for oil and natural gas hedging, which analysts typically do not factor into estimates, Noble Energy earned $110 million.
Total sales volumes rose 3 percent to 302,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Noble Energy expects fourth-quarter sales volumes of about 307,000 to 327,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency