BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as U.S. oil production disappointed analysts partly due to an ongoing lack of infrastructure in a key shale field.
Net income jumped to $419 million, or $1.12 per share, from$205 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding a $397 million gain for oil and natural gas hedging and other one-time items, Noble Energy earned 28 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 36 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Downtime at a third-party processing plant in Noble Energy's Denver-Julesberg shale field again dented production growth.
Total sales volumes rose 3 percent to 302,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The result was "a touch below expectations," energy investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co said in a note to clients.
Noble Energy expects fourth-quarter sales volumes of about 307,000 to 327,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency