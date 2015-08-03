Aug 3 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a second-quarter loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a steep decline in prices and a loss of $274 million on derivatives.

The company's net loss was $109 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $192 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 47 percent to $730 million. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)