COLUMN-Saudi Arabia resumes swing producer role in oil: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 31 Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have accounted for almost all the production cuts delivered by OPEC so far as the kingdom resumes its familiar role as swing producer.
Aug 3 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss due to weak oil prices, but raised its full-year forecast for sales volume.
Noble's net loss widened to $315 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $109 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company raised its 2016 sales volume by more than 7 percent to an average of 415,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a divesture adjusted basis. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Shares slide 25 pct before gradual recovery (Adds company's assumptions on rig rates, comment, updates share)
JUBA, Jan 31 Fresh clashes broke out around South Sudan's second-largest city of Malakal on Tuesday, a rebel spokesman and a government official said, the latest turn in the struggle for the capital of the oil-producing Upper Nile region.