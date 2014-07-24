July 24 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc's net income nearly halved due to a $187 million loss on commodity derivatives.

Net income fell to $192 million, or 52 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $377 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas sales volumes rose 14 percent to average 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, after adjusting for divested assets. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)