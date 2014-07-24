BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
July 24 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc's net income nearly halved due to a $187 million loss on commodity derivatives.
Net income fell to $192 million, or 52 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $377 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas sales volumes rose 14 percent to average 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, after adjusting for divested assets. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022
* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering