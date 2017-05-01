May 1 Noble Energy Inc on Monday reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as oil prices ticked up after a more than two-year slump and the company cut costs.

The net income attributable to Noble was $36 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31. The company posted a loss of $287 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The U.S. oil and gas producer's total volumes fell 8.2 percent to 382,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)