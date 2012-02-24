WASHINGTON Feb 24 U.S. securities
regulators on Friday charged three current and former executives
for oil services company Noble Corp with participating in
a bribery scheme to obtain permits for oil rigs in Nigeria.
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the company's
former chief executive, Mark Jackson; the current director of
its Nigerian subsidiary, James Ruehlen; and its former head of
internal audit, Thomas O'Rourke, for their alleged roles in the
scheme.
O'Rourke agreed to resolve the charges and pay a $35,000
penalty without admitting or denying the allegations.
The SEC said it is seeking monetary penalties against
Jackson and Ruehlen.
Lawyers for Jackson and Ruehlen did not immediately respond
to a request for comment. An assistant to O'Rourke's lawyer said
he was traveling and not available for comment.
The company paid $8 million to resolve related Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act civil and criminal charges in 2010.
The SEC said Jackson and Ruehlen bribed customs officials to
process false paperwork that purported to show some oil rigs had
been exported and re-imported -- even though the rigs had never
moved.
The scheme was designed to save the company from the costs
associated with exporting the rigs and re-importing them under
new permits, the SEC said.
The SEC said O'Rourke helped approve the bribe payments and
allowed them to be booked improperly.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)