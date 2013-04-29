BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, April 29 Goldman Sachs' former senior physical metals trader Scott Evans will join Noble Group as the Hong Kong-based commodity trading house expands its base metals operations.
Evans, a founding member of Goldman's physical metal trading desk, will follow David Freeland, who quit the U.S. investment bank last month to join Noble in London, said two sources who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the press.
Evans left the U.S. bank earlier this month. He will be based at Noble's office in Stamford, Connecticut.
Noble declined to comment.
The two appointments come almost a year after the company renewed its focus on base metals, hiring Mark Hansen from hedge fund Brevan Howard to run its global metals business.
Hansen was tasked with broadening Noble's focus to include copper and zinc. Historically, the company has been known in aluminum, alumina, iron ore and ferro alloys.
Before joining Goldman in the summer of 2010, Evans traded aluminum at Mitsubishi, while Freeland ran Trafigura's European copper book in Switzerland until he joined Goldman in December 2011.
The two high-profile departures from Wall Street's No. 1 bank for commodities was seen as the strongest sign yet that it is struggling to expand into the capital-intensive and high-risk business.
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)