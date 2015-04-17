* Resolution on accounts gets 99.92 pct votes in favour

* Shareholders pass all 12 resolutions put to vote

* Elman rejects improper accounting allegations (Adds more comments from Elman, shareholders)

By Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, April 17 Noble Group's shareholders approved the company's annual accounts and its founder staunchly defended the commodities trader against allegations of improper accounting, providing a measure of backing to the embattled firm.

In his first public comments on the matter, Chairman Richard Elman, who founded Noble 29 years ago, rejected claims made by previously unknown Iceberg Research that Noble had inflated asset values by billions of dollars through aggressive accounting.

"We've said very categorically that there is nothing wrong with our accounting system, there is nothing wrong with the presentation, there's nothing wrong with the system, there is nothing wrong with the auditing," Elman, 75, said at Noble's annual shareholders' meeting in Singapore on Friday.

The passing of Noble's accounts and other resolutions proposed by the company should enable its executives to reorient their focus towards running the business.

Shares in Singapore-listed Noble have slumped by as much as 32 percent, or S$2.56 billion ($1.9 billion), in market value since Iceberg issued the first of three detailed reports on it in mid-February. An unexpected quarterly loss reported by the firm in late February also weighed on the shares.

Noble has previously also rejected Iceberg's claims and linked it to an employee it fired in 2013 and started legal action against him in Hong Kong.

Elman and Noble CEO Yusuf Alireza said at the meeting that they were drawing a line on the Iceberg matter.

Hong Kong-headquartered Noble is one of the largest Asian companies ever to be targeted by a slew of negative reports from independent researchers that question its financials.

Last week, U.S. investment firm Muddy Waters joined in the criticism of Noble's accounting and unveiled a short position on the company. Noble has denied the Muddy Waters' allegations too.

Noble's shares closed 1.1 percent higher on Friday.

ALL RESOLUTIONS PASSED

Elman, who is Noble's biggest shareholder owning about a fifth of its shares, has transformed the company into one of the world's biggest traders of commodities from coal to iron ore. The energy business accounts for the bulk of its revenue and profits.

China Investment Corp, Templeton Investment, Eastspring Investments, Orbis Investment and INVESCO cumulatively own about 30 percent of Noble, Thomson Reuters data, based on recent public filings, shows. The major shareholders either declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

At Friday's meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all 12 resolutions, with 99.92 percent of votes backing the company's 2014 financial statements, slightly higher than last year, despite the critical reports.

About half a dozen shareholders asked questions, which mostly centered around Noble's accounting methods and impairments. During the one-and-a-half-hour meeting attended by about 300 shareholders, a sombre-looking Elman interrupted most of the questioners.

Some investors said the management was trying its best to defend itself. "They sounded quite sincere and genuine," shareholder Adrian Ho, 30, said after the meeting.

But others said the company could have been more forthcoming.

"They missed an opportunity to clarify. I had a lot of things on my mind," said shareholder Lisa Leong. ($1 = 1.3542 Singapore dollars) (Additional reporting by Rou Urn Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)