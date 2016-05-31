(Repeats with no change to text)
* Yusuf Alireza moving on after transformation -company
* Exit may herald shift to less aggressive profit
recognition-analyst
* Two senior executives appointed as co-CEOs
* Sale of U.S. energy solutions unit to unlock cash
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, May 30 Noble Group's CEO
Yusuf Alireza quit on Monday, a surprise move that comes just
weeks after he secured crucial financing for Asia's biggest
commodity trader and raises questions about its future strategy.
The embattled company named its president William Randall,
and Jeff Frase, global head of oil liquids, as co-CEOs and said
it would begin a sale process for Noble Americas Energy
Solutions, which it had indicated to be valued at over $1.25
billion in August 2015. The changes are with immediate effect.
The sale move is aimed at boosting the balance sheet of
Singapore-listed Noble, which has been battered since early last
year by a bruising accounting dispute and weak commodity
markets.
"The first task is to stabilize the situation and convey
stability and continuity," said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, an analyst
at Religare Capital Markets. "That would be the immediate task
of somebody in this business which has volatility," he said.
Noble was accused in February 2015 by Iceberg Research of
overstating its assets by billions of dollars, claims which
Noble rejected. Since then, Noble's market value has plunged by
about 75 percent, or over S$6 billion ($4.35 billion), to S$1.8
billion and its debt costs have risen as it lost its investment
grade rating and battled the worst commodity price rout in
decades.
The shares shed 8 percent on Monday.
Alireza, a former Goldman Sachs Asia co-head who
joined Noble four years ago, steered it into selling assets and
cutting business lines as part of a radical transformation to
become a company which did not own bulky assets.
With the transformation process now largely complete,
Alireza considered that the time was right for him to move on,
Noble said. Alireza did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. (bit.ly/1Pb0OPb)
OPTIMISTIC ASSUMPTIONS?
Under his watch, Noble made small investments in commodity
producers to secure marketing and supply rights, in some cases
for as long as 20 years, according to sources.
The company enlisted a team of quantitative analysts to
design structured trades and business models involving long term
commodity contracts, sources familiar with the situation have
told Reuters.
Critics have said the company booked profits upfront on some
of the contracts, which were based on overly-optimistic
assumptions about commodity prices. Noble has defended its
accounting policies, and board-appointed consultants
PricewaterhouseCoopers found it had complied with international
accounting rules.
After Alireza's exit, Hong Kong-headquartered Noble could
become cautious in booking profits on its long term commodity
contracts, some analysts said.
"The resignation of Alireza is a positive development in my
view. It possibly signals a less aggressive approach to trading
assets and profit recognition on long term contracts," said
Charles Macgregor, head of Asia at credit research firm Lucror
Analytics.
Noble has grown to become one of the world's biggest traders
of commodities from coal to iron ore to oil since Chairman
Richard Elman set up the group with $100,000 in 1986.
But worries over Noble's finances have roiled investor
confidence. In February 2016, Noble reported its first annual
loss since 1998, battered by a $1.2 billion writedown for weak
coal prices.
Earlier this month, Noble finalised $3 billion in credit
facilities, a crucial move allowing it to refinance all of its
debt maturing this year as it reported a 62 percent fall in
quarterly profit.
($1 = 1.3805 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Patturaja
Murugaboopathy in BENGALURU; Editing by Lisa Jucca and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)