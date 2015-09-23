SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group Ltd said on Wednesday its chairman Richard Elman has stepped down from two board committees.

Elman has stepped down as a member of the audit committee and the nominating committee, Noble in a statement.

Two independent directors have been appointed to head two other committees that oversee remuneration and options as well as corporate social responsibility and government relations. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)