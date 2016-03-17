(Repeats story published late Wednesday. No change ot text.)
* Noble expects unsecured loan to close before May deadline
* Borrowing will help it meet most of this year's debt
repayment
* Loan to pay higher interest rate than last year's
financing
By Anshuman Daga and Prakash Chakravarti
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 16 Noble Group
is in advanced talks to raise a large unsecured loan
from banks that will help repay its debt maturing in May, the
loss-making commodity trader's head of treasury said, a move
that could help it win back investor confidence.
Noble, whose debt has been downgraded by credit rating
agencies and which has been accused of inappropriate accounting,
is seeking to raise $1.5 billion through a one-year loan that is
not backed by assets, sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said. Noble has denied the accounting claims.
If Noble is able to raise that sum, it would have met most
of its upcoming debt obligations for this year, potentially
allaying investor concerns that its finances are not
sufficiently sound following a $1.2 billion writedown on assets
and downgrades by S&P and Moody's on its debt to junk status.
Wildrik de Blank, Noble's group treasurer, declined to give
details on the size of the loan, which would be structured as a
revolving credit facility. "The revolving credit facility will
close ahead of its May maturity and is expected to exceed our
target amount," he told Reuters in an email.
The Singapore-listed company, one of the world's biggest
commodities traders, is in discussions with a group of banks,
including HSBC, Societe Generale, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) and JPMorgan on the
new loan, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the
talks are private.
Noble will kick off the roadshows in Hong Kong next week,
the sources said.
Societe Generale, JPMorgan and MUFG declined to comment on
the loan, while there was no immediate response from HSBC.
Noble has around $2.1 billion of debt maturing in May and
the unsecured loan will be used to partially repay that debt.
This year, Noble raised $750 million by selling its stake in an
agribusiness venture.
The one-year loan comes on top of a $2.5 billion secured
financing that the company is also seeking in the United States
from its lenders, sources had said..
A $2.29 billion loan signed by Noble in May last year
included a $1.15 billion one-year portion that pays an interest
margin of 85 basis points over Libor, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC.
De Blank said the latest loan would come at a higher price
than the one-year tranche raised by Noble a year ago.
(Additional reporting by Chien Mi Wong of LPC; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)