* Noble to meet final refinancing hurdle for this year
* Company to report quarterly results on Thursday
By Anshuman Daga and Prakash Chakravarti
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 10 Noble Group
is set to clinch about $3 billion in bank credit,
sources close to the matter said, in a move that will help
Asia's biggest commodity trader to overcome a major refinancing
hurdle this year.
But the company could end up paying one of the highest
interest rates in its existence because lenders are wary
following the downgrade of its credit ratings to junk by
Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
Singapore-listed Noble reported its first annual loss in
nearly 20 years in February, battered by a $1.2 billion
writedown for weak coal prices.
The company, which chairman Richard Elman built up over
three decades into a leading trader of oil, coal and iron ore,
has been hit by an accounting dispute and the rout in commodity
prices. Its shares fell by 65 percent last year.
As part of the credit facilities, Noble is to pay an
interest rate of 225 basis points over the U.S. dollar Libor on
a $1 billion one-year unsecured loan, more than twice the 85
basis points it paid just a year ago, the sources said.
The interest rate will be the highest for a one-year loan in
Noble's history in Asia, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
Noble is also set to seal a credit facility of about $2
billion backed by trade flows and inventories, with an
announcement expected this week, said the sources, who declined
to be identified as the discussions are private.
Noble, which reports results on Thursday, declined to
comment.
The sources also said the number of lead arrangers on the
unsecured loan was eight banks, which compared with 15 on a loan
last year.
Societe Generale, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, ING and HSBC are among the lead
arrangers on the transaction, the sources said. The banks
declined to comment.
DIFFICULT TIMES
Noble hit the spotlight in February 2015 when it was accused
by Iceberg Research of overstating its assets by billions of
dollars. Noble rejected the claims and board-appointed
consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers found it had complied with
international accounting rules.
But since then, Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza has steered
Noble to sell assets, cut business lines and trim debt and taken
writedowns.
His strategy is now to try to rely more on relatively
low-cost secured financing instead of higher-cost unsecured
credit.
"In the 24 years that I've been in the markets, I have to
say it's probably the most difficult of those 24 years," Alireza
told shareholders last month.
The focus on short-term debt and secured financing is,
however, increasing Noble's risk profile and could reduce its
financial flexibility, rating agency Fitch said last week when
it placed the company on watch for a potential downgrade to
junk.
Noble's efforts to restore investor confidence have been
complicated by the loss of its investment grade
ratings.
"The key reason we decided to get out of Noble was the fact
that most financing Noble has obtained from banks in the past
was tied to its investment grade ratings," said Sergey
Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment
Privatfonds' fixed income team.
