Aug 20 Noble Group, Asia's biggest
commodity trader, is in discussions with some of its lenders
about raising secured credit lines to increase its liquidity,
according to a Bloomberg report published in Singapore's
Business Times.
The discussions are preliminary and could end without a
deal, the Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the
matter, said. (bit.ly/1Po3EM0)
The Singapore-listed company's share rose as much as 4.4
percent on Tuesday after its chief executive said it was open to
selling core businesses, as it tries to rebuild confidence
following a damaging accounting dispute.
Last week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters
that Noble is considering issuing a convertible note to a
strategic investor, one of several steps the company is
assessing to revive investor confidence after a damaging
accounting dispute.
Noble hit the spotlight in February when blogger Iceberg
Research alleged the company was inflating its assets by
billions of dollars by not fairly representing the value of its
commodity contracts.
Noble could not be immediately reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
