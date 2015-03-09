HONG KONG, March 9 Noble Group Ltd is
now seeking an increased size of $3 billion to refinance debt
coming due in May, even as it remains embroiled in a controversy
over an obscure research firm's allegations of employing
improper accounting rules, Thomson Reuters LPC reported.
The commodities trader is expected to come out with a term
sheet imminently and finalise terms on the loan within a couple
of weeks. The borrower has gone out with a wish-list in terms of
size and tenor and is expected to finalise the terms soon.
Noble has asked banks to commit $150 million each on the
financing, which will have tenors of one and three years.
The loan comes in the wake of Iceberg Research's allegations
that Noble used accounting techniques to mislead markets. Late
last month, Noble reported its first quarterly loss in three
years due to asset writedowns. In an earnings call on Feb. 26,
the company rejected the allegations and said the $438 million
writedown, of which $200 million was related to ASX-listed
Yancoal Australia Ltd, was not connected to Iceberg's
report.
Funds from Noble's new loan will refinance a $2 billion
364-day revolving credit, signed in May 2014, as well as the
three-year tranches of a multi-tranche loan of about $2.36
billion, signed in May 2012.
The May 2012 loan comprised a $973 million 364-day revolving
credit, a 159 million euro ($173 million) 364-day revolver, a
$992 million three-year revolver, and a 155 million euro
three-year revolver.
The May 2012 facility saw 57 lenders participate. The
three-year tranches of the facility paid a top-level all-in of
290 basis points, based on a margin of 220 basis points over
Libor, not 190 basis points, based on a margin of 130 basis
points over Libor, as reported in a story on Feb. 11.
The $2 billion 364-day revolver signed in May 2014 attracted
a total of 58 lenders and paid a top-level all-in of 130 basis
points, based on a margin of 95 basis points over Libor.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
(Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Luis Morais)