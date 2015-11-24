(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
* Downgrade would relegate Noble bonds to junk status
* Follows Moody's warning of similar action last week
* Bonds trading at levels considered junk
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Nov 24 Standard and Poor's warned on
Tuesday it may cut Noble Group's credit ratings, which
would take the ratings to junk status, saying it was worried
about the commodities trader's weakened liquidity and leverage
positions.
It became the second rating agency to flag a possible drop
to junk grade for Noble's corporate debt after Moody's
Investors' did so earlier this month.
The company's bonds are currently trading at levels
considered junk, quoted in the market in price terms rather than
in spread terms usually used for investment grade debt.
Its perpetual bond is trading at around 57
cents on the dollar, down by five points this month, after being
issued at par in June last year.
Noble, already under pressure in a weak commodities market,
came under a spotlight in February when blogger Iceberg Research
alleged the company was inflating its assets by billions of
dollars by not fairly representing the value of its commodity
contracts. The company has rejected the claims.
Standard & Poor's highlighted the decline in Noble's liquid
inventory and credit lines during the third quarter, linking the
deterioration to the fall in commodities prices.
But it added that management's commitment to raise at least
$500 million in new capital could help restore the company's
liquidity position and financial leverage, and would be key to
maintaining its current rating.
The rating agency said it would make a decision on a
possible downgrade from its current rating of BBB- in three
months.
Cuts to junk category are significant because some investors
are barred from buying bonds that are not rated investment
grade.
Noble shares were down 2.4 percent on Tuesday at S$0.40 per
share, a third of the level they were at before Iceberg's
allegations surfaced.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Additional reporting by Elzio
Barreto and Lisa Jucca; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Edwina Gibbs)