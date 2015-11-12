* Chief Financial Officer steps down due to family reasons

* Q3 profit drops 84 pct, hit by metals unit, Noble Agri

* Energy, gas and power units perform well

* Company reports Q3 positive cash flow of $318 mln (Adds Noble's plans to raise funds, Iceberg's comments)

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Singapore-listed Noble Group flagged plans to raise $500 million as it reported a sharp fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, battered by losses in its metals division and its agricultural arm.

Asia's biggest commodity trader, trying to repair investor confidence after a bruising accounting dispute, said it would take steps to retain its investment grade credit rating, crucial for firms relying heavily on bank financing for day-to-day operations.

"I'm committing to an additional support of our balance sheet of an additional $500 million," CEO Yusuf Alireza told investors after Noble reported results, though he declined to give a time frame for the fund raising.

In an unexpected move, the company also announced the departure of its chief financial officer, citing family reasons.

Already grappling with a commodity price rout, Noble's shares have shed nearly 60 percent since mid-February when blogger Iceberg Research alleged the company was inflating its assets by billions of dollars by not fairly representing the value of its commodity contracts.

Noble rejected the claims and board-appointed consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers found no wrongdoing in a report published in August.

With revenues of $86 billion last year, Noble is one of Asia's largest companies to find itself in a reputational battle over accounts.

In the latest quarter, Noble reported $4.5 billion net fair value gains on commodity contracts and derivative financial instruments.

"For Noble, there is a massive issue: due diligence. Any sophisticated investor will ask the list of the biggest fair values, which is what Noble will refuse to disclose," Iceberg said in an email to Reuters, referring to the value of the firm's biggest contracts.

Alireza, a former Goldman Sachs banker, who has reshaped Noble with an asset-light business model since joining in 2012, said the company's $318 million net cash flow from operations in the third quarter came in ahead of its targets.

Noble's third-quarter net profit fell to $24.7 million from $153.9 million a year earlier on a nearly 20 percent drop in revenue to $18.7 billion.

Noble is focusing on more profitable, bigger oil and gas trading, while shrinking its non-ferrous metals business. It said it was on track to slash capital expenditure and cut costs and highlighted a strong performance from its energy and gas and power segments.

Moody's Investors Services, which has an investment grade credit rating on Noble, said last month it could lose its rating if its liquidity position did not improve over the next one or two quarters or if its leverage continued to rise.

On Thursday, Noble appointed Paul Jackaman, its Asia CFO, as acting group CFO after his predecessor Robert van der Zalm, decided to step down from his position due to family reasons.

Founder and Chairman Richard Elman owns about a fifth of Noble's shares, while sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp owns about 9 percent. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Potter)