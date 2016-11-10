GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on reinvigorated Trump rally; Dow tops 20,000
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
SINGAPORE Nov 10 Commodity trader Noble Group slumped to its second consecutive quarterly loss as its business was impacted by a wide-ranging restructuring aimed at shoring up liquidity and investor confidence.
The company reported third quarter net loss of $28.1 million in July-September from a profit of $24.7 million a year ago. Net debt to capital fell to 46.7 percent from 53.7 percent as of June 30, 2016.
"Business rationalization continues in various parts of the group as we close or curtail certain activities to focus on our core franchises," Singapore-listed Noble said in statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline as the source of leak of some 200,000 liters of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan, the company's president said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Share prices surged on Wednesday for U.S. companies that could benefit from U.S. President Trump's plans to push ahead with a border wall with Mexico and his approval of key energy pipeline expansion projects.