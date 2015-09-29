SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Shares in commodity trader Noble Group dropped as much as 15 percent on Tuesday after a nearly 30 percent slump in mining and trading company Glencore sparked worries about the sector's outlook.

Noble's shares were the most actively traded in Singapore and fell to their lowest since late 2008. The shares have been under pressure since mid-February after the company's accounting practices were called into question and commodity prices fell.

Glencore closed at a record low in London on Monday over concerns it is not doing enough to cut its debt to withstand a prolonged fall in global metals prices. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stepen Coates)