UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SINGAPORE, June 16 Noble Group shares fell more than 2 percent on Thursday after Standard & Poor's cut the Singapore-based commodity trader's credit rating deeper into junk territory, to B+ from BB-, and assigned a negative outlook.
The shares fell to as low as S$0.225.
Noble's bonds due 2020 were down an eighth of a point at 80.88/81.75 cents on the dollar.
The company's troubles started more than a year ago when its accounts were questioned by a blogger, sparking a dramatic collapse in its share price. Rating downgrades forced Noble to sell some of its key assets to allay financing worries and weather the commodities downturn. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Umesh Desai; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders