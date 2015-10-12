Oct 12 Noble Agri Ltd has installed new heads of its global sugar business unit and South American operations, according to a company statement on Monday.

The group has installed Marcelo De Andrade as head of its sugar operations. He comes to Noble from Cargill, where he was the director of the company's sugar and ethanol business, the statement said.

Noble appointed Valmor Shaffer to lead its South American operations, the statement said. Shaffer joins from ADM, the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)