SINGAPORE Nov 9 Singapore-listed commodities
firm Noble Group on Wednesday reported a net loss of
$17.5 million, compared with a net profit of $157 million a year
earlier, hurt by volatile market conditions.
Noble said that it was reporting a quarterly net loss for
the first time in over a decade since it began reporting
results.
The company said last month that it was seeking to list its
agriculture business on the Singapore Exchange, but warned that
the process would be subject to market conditions.
"We announced some weeks ago that we are in the process of
obtaining approval for an IPO of our agriculture business, Noble
Agri," said Noble chairman Richard Elman in a statement.
"Progress is good and we believe that the market will be
receptive to this initiative. The market reaction from potential
investors has been very encouraging. More about this later."
Two sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Noble has added
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs as bookrunners for the
planned $700 million IPO of its agriculture business next year
alongside JPMorgan .
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)