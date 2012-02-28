(Repeats from Tuesday)

* Q4 net profit $106 mln, vs $247.5 mln year ago

* FY net profit $431 million, vs forecast $408.5 mln

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Singapore-listed commodities company Noble Group said 2012 will continue to be challenging, as it posted a 57 percent fall in quarterly net profit after being hit by volatile markets and poor processing margins.

Noble also said on Tuesday that while it has not made a decision about the timing of a planned initial public offering of its agricultural unit in Singapore, it remained keen to "extract capital" from the business.

Noble, whose businesses range from cotton and sugar to coal and iron ore, earned $106 million in the fourth quarter for a full-year profit of $431 million, compared with a forecast for $408.5 million compiled by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Like many firms dealing in agricultural commodities, it suffered from volatile markets and poor processing margins. "Crush margins were generally weak and in some cases negative throughout 2011," it said.

Palm oil group Wilmar International said last week its consumer products business in China, which includes cooking oil, flour and rice, saw shrinking margins as input costs rose, while industry leaders Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland recently announced job cuts.

Noble's agriculture business saw operating income margin fall to 2.78 percent in October-December from 10.85 percent a year earlier.

The fourth-quarter results were an improvement over the July-September period when Noble posted its first quarterly loss in 14 years after defaults by cotton farmers left it having to pay high prices in the spot market.

Cotton prices have since stabilised and Noble is working with counterparties to reorientate the business, it said.

Noble shares closed 0.4 percent higher at S$1.375 on Tuesday and have risen by about 22 percent this year.

OCBC Investment Research analyst Carey Wong said: "Noble's agricultural unit IPO may take place by the second half". (Editing by Kevin Lim and Dan Lalor)