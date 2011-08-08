* New contract for rig operating off Egyptian coast

NEW YORK, Aug 8 Noble Corp (NE.N) announced several new contracts on Monday for oil rigs operating in the North Sea, Egypt and Gulf of Mexico.

The owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet said its Noble Paul Romano rig has received a 180-day contract from Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd to drill off the Egyptian coast by October.

The dayrate for the Noble Paul Romano, which had been idle in the Gulf of Mexico since June 2010, is $325,000, Noble said.

Noble's Noble Max Smith rig had its contract extended by five months by customer Pemex in the Gulf of Mexico.

And the Noble George Sauvageau has received a one-year contract from Wintershall [WINT.UL] to drill in the North Sea at a dayrate of $115,000.

Shares of Switzerland-based Noble were down 6 percent to $29.24 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading alongside broadly lower markets. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Ernest Scheyder in New York)