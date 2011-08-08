* New contract for rig operating off Egyptian coast
* Pemex extends contract for for Gulf rig
* Contract for rig in North Sea
* Noble Paul Romano leaving Gulf of Mexico
(Adds rig background, updates share price)
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Noble Corp (NE.N) announced
several new contracts on Monday for oil rigs operating in the
North Sea, Egypt and Gulf of Mexico.
The owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling
fleet said its Noble Paul Romano rig has received a 180-day
contract from Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd to drill off the
Egyptian coast by October.
The dayrate for the Noble Paul Romano, which had been idle
in the Gulf of Mexico since June 2010, is $325,000, Noble
said.
Noble's Noble Max Smith rig had its contract extended by
five months by customer Pemex in the Gulf of Mexico.
And the Noble George Sauvageau has received a one-year
contract from Wintershall [WINT.UL] to drill in the North Sea
at a dayrate of $115,000.
Shares of Switzerland-based Noble were down 6 percent to
$29.24 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading alongside
broadly lower markets.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Ernest Scheyder in
New York)