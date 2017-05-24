SINGAPORE May 24 Embattled commodity trader
Noble Group Ltd said on Wednesday that discussions
with various potential strategic parties are ongoing, seeking to
regain market confidence.
S&P this week slashed Noble's corporate credit ratings by
three notches deeper into junk territory and warned that it
might not be able to pay its debt.
Citing sources, Reuters also reported on Monday that China's
state-owned Sinochem is no longer pursuing an investment in
Noble due to concerns over its finances and business outlook.
"The company has previously announced it is in talks with
various potential strategic parties... Such discussions are
ongoing," Noble said in a filing.
