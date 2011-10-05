SINGAPORE Oct 5 JPMorgan is advising Singapore's Noble Group on the planned listing of its agriculture business on the city-state's bourse, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment and officials with Noble could not immediately be reached for comment.

Noble said it wants to list its agriculture business on the Singapore Exchange and said the process will be subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)