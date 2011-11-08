SINGAPORE Nov 8 Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group has added Citigroup and Goldman Sachs as bookrunners for the planned listing of its agriculture business next year, two sources familiar of the deal said.

The two banks would join JPMorgan which earlier clinched that role. One of the sources said Noble could raise $700 million in the IPO in Singapore.

Noble, which counts sovereign wealth funds China Investment Corp and Korea Investment Corp among its shareholders, has a market value of about $8 billion.

Noble's agriculture business is primarily made up of soybean crushing in Argentina, Brazil and China, sugarcane mills in Brazil as well as other businesses such as cotton, coffee, cocoa and other grains.

The sources declined to be named because the advisory roles are not public. Citi declined to comment while Goldman Sachs was not available to comment. Hong Kong-based Noble was not immediately reachable. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Erica Billingham)