By Tessa Walsh and Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 8
LONDON, June 8 Around US$300m of a US$1.1bn
revolving credit loan for Noble Group has been sold to
funds in the secondary loan market as banks seek to limit their
losses as the company faces a potential restructuring, banking
sources said on Thursday.
The struggling commodities trader is trying to extend a
separate US$2bn loan and find an investor to recapitalise the
business and avoid a restructuring or bankruptcy after reporting
a surprise quarterly loss of US$129.3m for January-March and
saying that it will not be profitable for two years.
"I’m fairly bearish on the whole thing, there are rumours
that the company will file for Chapter 11 in the next couple of
weeks," a secondary loan trader said.
Noble’s market value has shrunk to just over US$300m from
US$6bn in February 2015, when it was hit by a brutal downturn in
commodities prices. Its share price collapsed and credit ratings
downgrades, management upheavals, asset writedowns, asset sales
and a fundraising ensued.
The secondary price of the US$1.1bn loan, which was put in
place in May 2015, has been volatile this year. The credit was
trading at around 75% of face value at the beginning of the
year, rose to around 90 at the end of March, but has fallen
heavily in the last month, two loan traders said.
"There were a few trades at around 49 or 50, but the quotes
are now lower in the 40s. It has fallen 45 points in the last
month," the secondary loan trader said.
Some banks are now unable to sell as the price has dropped
too low to get approval for a sale, a distressed loan trader
said. The company’s bonds have also collapsed to distressed
levels.
Noble and its lenders have appointed legal counsel as the
company struggles to maintain access to the US$2bn loan while
time runs out to find an investor.
Noble Group has appointed financial restructuring adviser
Moelis and law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which typically specialise
in complex and aggressive debt restructuring situations, as well
as Morgan Stanley.
"Noble has appointed the most active and aggressive
restructuring advisers. When they were mandated, the secondary
loan price dropped. The view from the market was that if they
were hiring those guys, things must be pretty bad," the
secondary loan trader said.
Restructuring adviser Alvarez & Marshal and law firm
Clifford Chance have been hired to advise Noble’s US lenders and
Clifford Chance is acting for lenders in HK, Reuters reported.
Pitches for the European lenders took place on Wednesday,
with Deloitte, PwC and FTI all vying for the mandate, according
to one restructuring adviser.
Noble Group was not immediately available to comment.
(Additional reporting by Sandrine Bradley; Editing by
Christopher Mangham)