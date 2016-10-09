Oct 10 Struggling Noble Group said on Monday it will sell its North America energy unit Noble Americas Energy Solutions to Calpine Corp.

The consideration for the divestiture consists of $800 million plus the repayment to Noble of Noble Americas Energy Solutions (NAES) working capital at closing.

The Singapore-listed company said its North America energy unit will continue to accrue to Noble up until closing of the transaction.

"The sale of NAES substantially completes the $2 billion capital raising initiative that we announced in June", said Noble's Co-CEOs, Jeff Frase and Will Randall.

It is expected that the transaction will close in December 2016.

(Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)