SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group Ltd posted a 62 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, saying the challenging operating environment had hurt its margins.

Noble reported net profit of $41.3 million for the three months ended March, down from $110.1 million a year earlier and far below the average net profit forecast of $103.7 million from four analysts polled by Reuters.

Noble said it will continue moving to an "asset light" model and strengthening its balance sheet, while making selective investments.

For company statements, click (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)