SINGAPORE Nov 10 Shares of Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group slumped 25 percent in opening trade on Thursday after the company posted its first quarterly loss in more than a decade, hurt by turbulence in commodity prices.

At 0100 GMT, Noble shares were trading at S$1.24.

Noble also announced on Wednesday that its chief executive Ricardo Leiman had quit for personal reasons, and chairman and founder Richard Elman will run the company until a successor is named.

UBS Investment Research said in a report that it believed analysts will embark on a series of earnings and price target downgrades on the back of the disappointing results. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar)