* Shares sink 27 pct to lowest since July 2009

* Noble CEO Leiman quits, replaced by founder Elman

* HSBC downgrades Noble to underweight from overweight

* SGX gives letter of eligibility to list Noble's agribusiness (Adds details, analyst quote)

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Shares of commodities firm Noble Group plunged as much as 27 percent in early trade on Thursday to their lowest level in more than two years, following its first quarterly loss in over a decade and the surprise resignation of its chief executive.

The Hong Kong-based and Singapore-listed firm said on Wednesday CEO Ricardo Leiman had quit for personal reasons, and chairman and founder Richard Elman will run the company until a successor is named.

The management change was announced after a conference call with analysts and reporters to discuss the company's earnings. Noble swung to a net loss of $17.5 million for the three months ended September from a $157 million net profit a year earlier, hurt by unrealized mark-to-market losses.

At 0217 GMT, Noble shares were down 21.5 percent at S$1.26, underperforming the broader Straits Times Index , which was 2.7 percent lower.

"This is obviously knee-jerk selling in reaction to last night's shock losses. It caught everyone by surprise," said Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB Research.

"Going forward, we see low earnings visibility as well as margin volatility given that macro economic conditions remain very fluid," she added.

Noble's result came after Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, which were linked to weaker margins from its consumer product business, a loss from equities investments and foreign exchange losses.

HSBC downgraded Noble to underweight from overweight, citing significant margin squeeze due to extreme market volatility. It added that the resignation of Noble's CEO had fueled uncertainty.

"The sudden departure of Ricardo Leiman who was selected following a global head-hunt (especially as the group prepares to spin-off its agri-business) increases uncertainty on the group's strategy going forward," HSBC said in a report.

Noble said on Wednesday it had obtained a letter of eligibility from the Singapore Exchange for the planned listing of its agriculture business. It added that it will be a major shareholder in Noble Agri should it decide to go ahead with the listing.

Leiman had been in the top job since January 2010 after serving as Noble's chief operating officer.

Elman, who founded Noble in 1986, had more than 50 years of experience in the physical commodities trading industry. He spent 10 years with Phibro as regional director of its Asia operations. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar and Miyoung Kim)