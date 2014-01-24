BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
HONG KONG Jan 24 Noble Group Ltd's head of macro trading in Asia, Allan Bedwick, has quit and is preparing to make a comeback in the hedge fund industry, sources said on Friday.
Bedwick managed his macro hedge fund firm, Sequence Asset Management, until 2012 and had moved to Noble Group last year.
The former Lehman Brothers trader left Noble Group this week and is in the process of setting up a new firm with a partner. He will launch the macro hedge fund in the second or third quarter of 2014, the sources said.
Bedwick and Stephen Brown, a Noble Group spokesman, declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as discussions were private.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: