Oct 6 Noble Corp (NE.N), owner of the world's
third-largest offshore rig fleet, said on Thursday it was
sending a drillship to India for an anticipated three years of
work with Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS).
The company said it had a letter of intent for the Noble
Duchess from a group including ONGC at a daily rate of
$180,000. The rig, which had been "stacked" or set aside
awaiting work in Nigeria, is due to arrive in India in March.
On the downside for its drillships, Noble said its new
Bully II would depart Singapore two months later than expected
and start work off Brazil in March instead of February on a
10-year contract with Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L).
In its latest fleet summary, Switzerland-based Noble also
said it had secured a three-month contract from Occidental
Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) for a previously stacked shallow-water
jackup rig off Bahrain, starting November.
Also in the Middle East, three jackups received contract
extensions off Qatar, including one for two years with RasGas.
Off West Africa, Noble has a letter of commitment from
Eni-Agip (ENI.MI) for its Tommy Craighead jackup for more than
six months starting in December at $100,000 per day.
And in Mexico, Pemex [PEMX.UL] has committed to pay $68,000
per day, up from $58,000 before, for the Carl Norberg jackup
from the end of this year until August 2014.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gary
Hill)