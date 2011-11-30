Nov 30 Noble Corp (NE.N), owner of the world's
third-largest active offshore drilling fleet, expects Brazilian
state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) to hire more rigs in
2012, after picking up about 10 this year.
"The odds of Petrobras coming to the market for additional
capacity in the next couple years is 100 percent," Noble Chief
Executive David Williams told a Dahlman Rose conference in New
York on Wednesday, adding that a Noble deepwater rig off Brazil
will be available next April.
Petrobras wants to build 21 more new deepwater rigs of its
own, but has plenty of plans to drill before they are complete.
Williams did not mention the recent oil spill that cast doubt
on the Brazilian offshore drilling outlook. [ID:nN1E7AQ03I]
In Mexico, where Noble has 12 shallow-water rigs, Williams
said Noble was the apparent low bidder on three jackup
negotiations.
The CEO also said an office his company will open in
Singapore next year should allow it to compete better in that
regional market.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)