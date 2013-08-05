Aircraft lessors lukewarm on Boeing's planned 737-10 jet
SAN DIEGO, March 7 Major aircraft leasing companies have offered a lukewarm response to proposals by Boeing to build a bigger version of its 737 MAX family to counter the Airbus A321neo.
Aug 5 Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Mexico's tax authorities that resolves a potential tax exposure of $502 million.
In a quarterly filing, Noble disclosed that the settlement included assessments for 2002 through 2005 of about $348 million, as well as a settlement for 2006.
"The settlement of these assessments did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements," Noble said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, after reporting higher-than-expected second-quarter profit last month.
The Switzerland-based company has 11 shallow-water jackup rigs in the waters off Mexico.
Noble also said in the filing that audit claims of about $115 million attributable to income, customs and other business taxes had been assessed against the company in other jurisdictions. That is down from $126 million last quarter.
SAN DIEGO, March 7 Major aircraft leasing companies have offered a lukewarm response to proposals by Boeing to build a bigger version of its 737 MAX family to counter the Airbus A321neo.
CARACAS/HOUSTON/NEW DELHI, March 8 Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, has spent at least a decade trying to build business ties and boost shipments to refineries in India, where crowds once welcomed the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez with cries of "Viva!"
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: