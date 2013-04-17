BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling qtrly loss per basic share $0.13
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig
April 17 Noble Corp, owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the company put some of its struggles with maintenance behind it.
First-quarter net profit rose to $150 million, or 59 cents per share, from $120 million, or 47 cents per share, a year before. Revenue grew 22 percent to $971 million. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
